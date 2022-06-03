Ben jij zo hongerig als een Reynolds Woodcock naar nieuwe content? We duiken in de wereld van Britse mode in de jaren vijftig met Phantom Thread (2017), ook bekend als – vooralsnog – de laatste film van Daniel Day-Lewis. Dus pak je paddestoelen erbij, en laten we wat jurken gaan terugjatten! Want hoe giftiger de relatie tussen de twee hoofdpersonen wordt, hoe romantischer ze zich voelen.

Maar wordt het allemaal wel giftig genoeg? Niet volgens de gast in deze aflevering, Barb. Als hoofdprogrammeur van het fijne filmfestival Leiden Shorts (9-12 juni) hebben hun ontzettend goede filmsmaak. Maar Phantom Thread haalde het voor hen gewoon niet bij de andere films van Paul Thomas Anderson. Dan kijkt Barb liever zijn shorts terug.

Maar er is uiteraard ook genoeg voer voor een vriendschappelijk gesprek. Dit is en blijft immers een film van P.T.A.

Dus we hebben het ook over de scènestelende praktijken van Harriet Sansom Harris, hoe Anderson de film bedacht toen hij zich erg ziek voelde, en over hoe sommige scènes eigenlijk wel zouden werken als korte films.

Are you as hungry as Reynolds Woodcock for a new episode? We dive into the world of fifties British fashion with Phantom Thread (2017), also known as Daniel Day-Lewis’ final movie (to this date). So break out the mushrooms and lets steal some dresses back! Because the more toxic it gets, the more romance the two main characters feel.

But does it get toxic enough? Not according to our guest of this episode, Barb. They are head programmer at the lovely film festival Leiden Shorts (9-12 June) and their taste is impeccable. Phantom Thread just didn’t hit nearly as hard as director Paul Thomas Anderson’s other movies. Barb would rather watch his shorts.

But, of course, there’s also plenty to bond over. This is a P.T.A. movie after all…

We also discuss the scene stealing performances of Harriet Sansom Harris, how Anderson thought up the movie when feeling very ill, and the way some of his scenes could work as short films.

Retracing Memory at Leiden Shorts, incl. Ob Scena: https://leidenshorts.nl/session/retracing-memory/

Microcosm at Leiden Shorts, which contains Semiotic Plastic (by Bad Luck Banging or Looney Porn’s Radu Jude: https://leidenshorts.nl/session/microcosm/

Barb in Hallo Leiden: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zl9jxVKPUq0

