Ho ’s even! Een duim omlaag aan The Big Lebowski? En nog wel van onze presentator, die erom bekend staat dat hij enorm fan is van de broertjes Coen als filmmakers? Wat is er hier verdorie aan de hand? Awel, dan is dat maar just his opinion, man. Alhoewel, zou het kunnen dat Ruud hier een heel klein persoonlijk issue oprekt, alleen maar om een levensechte Dudeist even lekker iets meer dan een uur los te laten gaan?

Hoe dan ook, de gast is niemand minder dan Schotse komiek Billy Kirkwood. Op het Utrecht International Comedy Festival speelde hij onder andere in een show genaamd Watch Bad Dutch Movies With Great Comedians. En jawel, daar was Ruud het gezicht van Slechte Nederlandse Films. Maar Billy is ook nog eens een gewijde priester in het Dudeisme, en hij heeft thematisch relevante artwork op zijn lijf staan.

Oftewel, als je een zwak hebt voor bowlende hippies die White Russians achterover slaan, neem eens kennis van dit stevige staaltje filmklassieker citeren. En als je zo boos wordt dat je zin krijgt om onze host te dreigen dat je zijn Johnson eraf wilt knippen, misschien omdat hij wat verkeerds zegt, dan is dat prima. Immers, the Rude abides.

English:

Wait a minute. A thumbs down for The Big Lebowski? And from our host, a man who has gone on record calling the Coens among his top favourite filmmakers. What’s the friggin’ deal here? Well, guess that’s just his opinion, man. Or could it just simply be that Ruud is stretching a small personal gripe very thin, just so he can let a real Dudeist vibe for more than an hour?

Whichever it is, the guest of this show is none other than Scottish comedian Billy Kirkwood. On the Utrecht International Comedy Festival he performed a show called Watch Bad Dutch Movies With Great Comedians. Where Ruud was, yes, the face of Bad Dutch movies. But Billy is also an ordained minister of Dudeism, and sports some themed body-art.

So, if you’re into bowling hippies knocking back White Russians, just step on this rollercoaster of classic movie quoting. And if you get angry, and you want to threaten our host with cutting off his Johnson, because of something he says along the way, that’s alright. The Rude abides.

Links:

Billy Kirkwood: https://billykirkwoodcomedy.com/

Billy’s agent: http://www.scottishcomedyagency.com/billy-kirkwood

Billy on the Edinburgh Fringe: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/billy-kirkwood-energetic

Watch Bad Dutch Movies With Great Comedians: https://www.hoogt.nl/films/cineart-watch-bad-movies-with-good-comedians/

The Utrecht International Comedy Festival (UICF): http://uicf.nl/

Extra links: