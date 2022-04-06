Beste vervolg ooit? Sinds de release van Aliens (1986) heeft-ie nogal een reputatie opgebouwd onder fans wereldwijd. Het is het met testosteron geïnjecteerde actievervolg van de van de pot gerukte James Cameron, op Ridley Scotts meesterwerk in kosmische horror. In plaats van één sluipende xenomorph heb je er nu genoeg om een heel insectennest te vullen. Tijd om te gaan knallen met die geweren!

Presentator van The Beauty of Horror Podcast en schrijver Chandler Bullock vindt het helemaal prima dat jij en wie dan ook van deze film geniet. Maar doe alsjeblieft niet alsof het een goed vervolg is op Alien (1979)! En als je dat een hot take vindt, wacht maar! Want Chandler heeft er zo nog wel een paar meer.

We hebben het er ook over of we voor de pod de Director’s Cut keken of niet, de implicaties van die notoire ‘S’ op het einde van de titel, en waar in vredesnaam dat meisje Newt vandaan zou moeten komen.

English:

Best sequel ever? Since its release, Aliens (1986) has garnered quite the reputation among fans worldwide. It is madman James Cameron’s testerone injected action-sequel to Ridley Scott’s cosmic horror masterpiece. Instead of one skulking xenomorph, there’s a whole insects’ nest worth of them. Time to get those guns blazing!

The Beauty of Horror Podcast host and writer Chandler Bullock is fine with you and everyone enjoying this movie. Just don’t pretend it is as good as a sequel to the original Alien (1979)! And if you think that is a hot take, just wait. Chandler brings a few more to the table.

We also discuss whether or not we watched the Director’s Cut for the pod, the implication of the notorious ‘S’ at the end of the title and where the hell little girl Newt is supposed to be from.

Links:

Shockaholic, Chandler’s platform, and home of his podcast: https://shockaholic.org/beautyofhorror

Chandler’s podcast credits: https://www.podchaser.com/creators/chandler-bullock-107tLz4vfE

Chandler on IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm4562122/

On Film Cred: https://film-cred.com/author/chandler-bullock/

