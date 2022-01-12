Voordat de Iron Man van het MCU er was, voor Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, zelfs eerder dan Roger Cormans Fantastic Four, was er één project dat echt de eer heeft om zich de eerste Marvel-speelfilm ooit te kunnen noemen. En dat kleine filmpje heet Howard the Duck (1986). De film ging de geschiedenis in als enorme financiële strop, maar heeft ook zo zijn fans. En een daarvan is filmcriticus Ashley Walker.

Een pratende watervogel, ter grootte van een kind, wordt per ongeluk weggezogen richting onze dimensie. En daar vindt hij zich in de situatie waar hij de hele wereld moet redden. Of kan hij zich daar wel even uit ouwehoeren? Howard krijgt de hulp van een jonge popster, gespeeld door Lea Thompson, en van toekomstig Oscarwinnaar Tim Robbins.

Podgast Ashley verrast hunzelf bijna, met hoeveel-ie weet over deze ene film. En er zijn een hoop lollige weetjes om ons helemaal in vast te bijten. Zelfs nu nog blijven de rare verhalen de kop opsteken over Howard the Duck en zijn rampzalige productieproces. En dan hebben we het nog niet eens over alle verschrikkelijke eendgerelateerde woordgrappen…

We hebben het ook over Ashley’s verse liefhebberij voor Doctor Strange, Martin Scorsese versus het Marvel Cinematic Universe en waarom er überhaupt een 70mm-versie bestaat van Howard the Duck op film.

Links:

Ashley’s review website, A Sinister Opinion: https://asinisteropiniondotcom.wordpress.com/

Ashley on Letterboxd: https://letterboxd.com/kaw143/

