Een beetje oververzadigd rood spat lekker van het scherm af. Oftewel, een hoop daarvan moet je film visueel wel helemaal laten vlammen! Voeg wat duistere plotlijntjes toe, wat soapy gedoetjes en een grote hommage aan de de dames van de Spaanse streek La Mancha. Dan krijg je Volver, een van de films uit de reeks arthouseknallers van Pedro Almodóvar in de jaren 2000. Met Penelope Cruz en Lola Dueñas in de hoofdrollen en nog veel meer gerenommeerde Spaanse actrices. Hoe kun je daar niet van houden?

Wel, als iemand die zelf opgroeide in la Mancha, vond comedian en grafisch ontwerper Roxy JC het misschien wat te dichtbij komen allemaal. Dat geldt tenminste voor haar eerste kijkbeurt. Nu dat ze al tien jaar in Nederland woont, loopt ze er wat beter warm voor. Maar toch valt er een hoop uit te pakken in het filmgesprek deze keer en we duiken er vol enthousiasme in.

We hebben het trouwens ook over hoe het Spaanse leven is, over de privacy die we graag willen hebben op de wc en hoe Penelope Cruz misschien een veel te perfecte mens is. Zeker voor een film als dit.

English:

A bit of saturated red really pops off the screen. So, a lot of it must really set a movie on visual fire! Add a bit of dark storytelling, some soapiness and a big homage to the women of La Mancha and you get Volver. One of the movies from director Pedro Almodóvar stretch of big arthouse hits in the 2000s. It stars Penelope Cruz and Lola Dueñas and a lot of great Spanish actresses. What’s not to love?

Well, having grown up in La Mancha herself, comedian and graphic designer Roxy JC felt it may have hit too close to home. The first time she watched it, at least. Now, having lived in the Netherlands for ten years, she warmed to it. Still, there’s plenty to unpack in this movie and we head into it fully enthused.

Also, we discuss what life in Spain is like, the privacy we rely on in the bathroom, and Penelope Cruz maybe being way too perfect a specimen of humanity.

