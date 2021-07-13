O jeetje… Onze host Ruud ziet er wat groen uit op het screenshot van deze aflevering. Zou het kunnen dat we iets op stapel hebben staan wat echt walgelijk, kwaadaardig en afschuwwekkend is? Oordeel vooral zelf! Want het is tijd dat we het eens gaan hebben over The Human Centipede.

Dit is het verhaal over een Duitse arts die drie mensen aan elkaar wil naaien. Mond-aan-anus. En geloof het of niet, maar deze film heeft best een levendige groep fans. Een ervan is Zweedse filmmaker en horrorvlogger Sarah Giercksky. Of, zoals je haar misschien beter kent: Sarah of Horror. En wie weet? Misschien overtuigt haar enthousiasme je wel om deze film een kijkbeurt te geven!

The Human Centipede is geregisseerd door de Nederlander Tom Six. En het is een curieus beestje, want zijn reputatie is een stuk groter dan daadwerkelijke bekendheid met de inhoud van de film. Dankzij South Park weten veel mensen ervan, maar veel minder hebben ‘m ook daadwerkelijk gezien. Toch was het een commercieel succes, waar nog twee vervolgen uit voortkwamen. En Ruud keek de volledige trilogie in voorbereiding voor deze show, iets waar hij niet eens toe bereid was bij de Fifty Shades-aflevering…

Ook bespreken we hoe The Human Centipede zou kunnen zijn in een 4DX-voorstelling, het voeren van het innerlijke horrormonstertje en het vijfmaal bekijken van Salo in één week tijd.

English:

O dear… Our host Ruud is looking a bit green on this episode’s screenshot. Could it be that we’re tackling a truly disgusting, vile and horrifying film this time around? You may judge that for yourself. For it’s time to have a discussion about The Human Centipede.

It’s the tale of a German doctor who wants to stitch three people together. Mouth to anus. And believe it or not, this movie has quite the lively fanbase. One of them is the Swedish filmmaker and horrorvlogger Sarah Giercksky, better known as Sarah of Horror. And who knows? Maybe her enthusiasm will convince you to give it a watch!

The Human Centipede was directed by Dutch filmmaker Tom Six. And it is quite a curious beast, because its reputation far exceeds a real familiarity with the actual film. Thanks to South Park many people know of it, but fewer people actually saw it. Still it was a commercial success that spawned two sequels. And Ruud watched the whole trilogy in preparation for this show, something he wasn’t even prepared to do for the Fifty Shades-episode…

We also discuss what the Human Centipede would be like in a 4DX-screening, feeding the horror monster inside and watching Salo five times in one week.

Links:

Sarah on IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm8059572/

Sarah of Horror on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6QLMaxeWYHWz4eW1Plp7Nw

Bitches of Horror, also on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRw7NwSTMjg9sY4MrE60UkA

An interview with Sarah on Cryptic Rock: https://crypticrock.com/interview-sarah-giercksky/

Extra links: