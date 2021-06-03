Bill Murray is gepiepeld! In 2004 bleef host Ruud de hele nacht op om zijn komedieheld beloond te zien worden met een Oscar voor Lost in Translation. Alleen maar om toe te moeten kijken hoe Sean Penn ‘m voor zijn neus weg gapte. En waarvoor? Een beetje schmierend roepen: ‘Is that my daughter in there??!?’ Wel, vandaag krijgt Ruud zijn wraak, door de betreffende film Mystic River even goed te ontmantelen. (Eigenlijk vond Ruud het best een leuke film toen hij ‘m voor het eerst zag. Pas bij herbekijken begon-ie tegen te vallen.)

Voor de verdediging verwelkomt hij, met veel plezier, stand-upcomedian Alina Sharipova! Zij is een grote fan van Clint Eastwoods bewerking van de literaire thriller van Dennis Lehane. En die acteerprestatie van Penn is daar een van de belangrijkste redenen voor. Penn speelt ex-kruimeldief Jimmy, de vader van een tienermeisje dat in de achterbuurten van Boston plotseling verdwijnt en dood wordt gevonden. Tijdens het politieonderzoek vernieuwt Jimmy het contact met twee vrienden uit zijn jeugd.

Ook vertelt Alina hoe ze als kind een erg ongebruikelijk lied zong om auditie te doen voor de schoolmusical, verkennen we de mogelijkheden van een vervolg op Mystic River en lukt het ons niet weg te blijven van imitaties van het Bostonse accent. Iets waar we allebei niets van bakken.

English:

Bill Murray was robbed! In 2004 host Ruud sat up all night to watch his comedy hero receive an Oscar for Lost in Translation. Just to see Sean Penn snatch it away from him. And for what? Crying out “Is that my daughter in there??!?” in ever increasing hamminess. Well, today Ruud gets his revenge, by taking apart Mystic River. (Actually, back then Ruud watched and liked that movie. It’s the rewatch that disappointed.)

On defense, he happily welcomes stand up comedian Alina Sharipova! She’s very much a fan of Clint Eastwood’s adaptation of the Dennis Lehane novel. And one of the reasons for that is actually Penn’s performance as Jimmy, the father of a missing girl from the slums of Boston. Soon, though, she is found dead. And the police investigation reconnects Jimmy with two childhood friends.

Also Alina tells the story of how she performed the most unlikely song at a musical audition as a kid, we explore the sequel potential to Mystic River and we fail at staying away from imitating the Boston accent. Which we both suck at.

Links:

‘Dunkin Donuts’ with Casey Affleck on SNL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSvNhxKJJyU

This is John by the Duplass brothers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4I1Ylynes8A

Is that my daughter in there?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RYlKhpi–QQ

Extra links: