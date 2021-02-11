‘Sad!’ Je mag The LEGO Movie niet stom vinden, aldus comedian en improvisatieheld Greg Shapiro. Presentator Ruud heeft echter maar weinig met de comedystijl van de schrijvers/regisseurs, Phil Lord en Christopher Miller. Tijd voor een rondje bekvechten over de meest bouwstenige aller animatiefilms. Verwacht vuur, maar wel met giechels.

Emmet (Chris Pratt) is de meest doorsnee figuur in het hele Legorijk, maar ontdekt dat hij misschien wel de zogeheten ‘Special’ is, de redder van zijn wereld. Samen met de zwartgeklede rebel Wyldstyle, de blinde tovenaar Vetruvius en LEGO Batman neemt hij het op tegen de boosaardige President Business. Of is het Lord Business? Hoe dan ook, de pret kan beginnen! Voor de meeste kijkers, tenminste.

Dat gold in elk geval voor Greg, die ‘m ging kijken met zijn kinderen. Hij lachte en lachte, en nu komt hij ons daarover vertellen. Je kent Shapiro misschien als de stem van Donald Trump in de Netherlands Second-video van Zondag met Lubach. Maar wist je ook dat hij zijn eigen Youtube-kanaal heeft, met de eigen nieuwsshow The United States of Europe? En hij heeft een boek uit! The American Netherlander. Daarnaast is Greg een van de oprichters en jarenlang lid van improvisatiegezelschap Boom Chicago. En hij presenteerde ooit het Comedy Central News.

Behalve de film hebben we het ook over #releasethelordandmillercut, Gregs eigen Master Builder-momentje en een zeker personage in Down genaamd Chip.

English version:

‘Sad!’ You’re not allowed to dislike The LEGO Movie, so says comedian and improv hero Greg Shapiro. Host Ruud, though, doesn’t enjoy the comedy of its writers/directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller – at all! They get into it about the brickiest of all animation movies, so expect some fire and giggles.

Emmet (Chris Pratt) is the most generic of all of Legodom, but finds he may be the Special who can save all of brickkind. Together with goth rebel Wyldstyle, blind wizard Vetruvius and LEGO Batman he takes up arms against the woeful President (or is it Lord?) Business. And hilarity ensues. At least, for most unexpecting spectators.

And so it did for Greg, who went to see it with his children. He laughed and laughed. And now he’s here to tell us all about it! You may know Shapiro as the voice of Trump on the Netherlands Second-video from Zondag met Lubach. But did you know he also has his own Youtube Channel, featuring his show The United States of Europe? And he has a new book out as well! Yes, The American Netherlander. Greg also used to be a founding member of improv group Boom Chicago! And he used to present Comedy Central News.

Also, we discuss #releasethelordandmillercut, Greg’s own Master Builder moment and a certain character in Down called Chip.

Links:

Netherlands Second: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ELD2AwFN9Nc

The United States of Europe: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnXS-udsFZE

The American Netherlander: https://www.bol.com/nl/p/the-american-netherlander/9300000003445915/

GregShapiro.nl: https://gregshapiro.nl/

Greg’s performing in Nijmegen on 7 March (if all goes well): https://www.facebook.com/events/683115802352638

Extra links: