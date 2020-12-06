‘As far back as I can remember I always wanted to be a beurshandelaar.’ Dat is het klassieke citaat dat heel gemakkelijk in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) had gepast. Op veel manieren heeft Martin Scorsese een remake van zijn Goodfellas gemaakt, maar dan met effectenhandelaars in plaats van maffiosi. Hij voegde nog wat extra drugs, sekswerkers en werpbare kleine mensen toe. Het resultaat is een bijna drie uur durende opeenhoping van vermakelijkheden, vooral voor mannelijke kijkers.

La Hager was er minder mee in haar nopjes. Allesbehalve zelfs. De comedian voelde al snel afkeer voor de misogynie, het gebrek aan moraliteit en zeker ook voor Jonah Hill. Het valt moeilijk te verdedigen dat het gedrag van de mannen in de film gerechtvaardigd is, maar is dat niet ook ene beetje het punt van de film? Tja, daar heeft Hager ook zo haar commentaar op.

En daarnaast gaat het ook over het aannamebeleid in het financiële district in Londen, hoe Matthew McConaughey eruitziet in deze film en de manieren waarop vrouwen als tafels worden gebruikt.

English version:

‘As far back as I can remember I always wanted to be a stockbroker.’ That’s the classic line that might as well have been in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013). In many ways Martin Scorsese remade Goodfellas with brokers in stead of gangsters. And added even more drugs, sex workers and throwable little people. The result is an almost three hours long barrage of entertainment, especially if you’re a bloke.

La Hager wasn’t exactly tickled pink by this movie. Not at all. The comedian got turned off quickly by the misogyny, lack of moral fiber and by Jonah Hill. It’s hard to argue that the behaviour of the characters could be excused, but isn’t that also kind of the point of the movie? Well, Hager has something to say about that, too.

Also, we discuss the hiring policy in the financial district of London, what Matthew McConaughey looks like and the ways women are used as tables in this movie.

Links:

Article ‘The Wolf of Wall Street is a Douchbag’s Handbook’: https://www.theatlantic.com/culture/archive/2013/12/wolf-wall-street-douchebags-handbook/356242/

Earthling Cinema – The Wolf of Wall Street: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2lb-gtp7V_8

Website Jordan Belfort, with recommendation by Leo: https://jordanbelfort.com/

Website Mark Hanna: https://realmarkhanna.com/pages/about-mark

Extra links: