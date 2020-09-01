Wat is jouw ultieme antwoord? Op de vraag, die grote vraag, of de filmversie van The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy een beetje te pruimen is? Voor Britse komiek en belangrijke uitwas van sci-fi geekdom Steve Dix is het antwoord kort: “Mwah!” Hij belt in vanuit Keulen om te kletsen. En hij is niet bepaald een fan van deze, volgens hem misschien wel slechtste versie. Een versie die een hoop grappen lijkt te schrappen uit een stuk comedygoud dat bekend staat om het goede schrijfwerk.

Dit is het verhaal waarin de aarde wordt opgeblazen en de enige overgebleven aardmens Arthur Dent gedwongen op ruimteavontuur gaat. En hij wilde eigenlijk alleen maar een kopje thee. Geholpen door zijn beste vriend, het ruimtewezen Ford Prefect, kan hij opnieuw contact leggen met zijn oude flirt Trillian. En allemaal worden ze op sleeptouw genomen door galactisch president Zaphod Beeblebrox die het Ultieme Antwoord Probeert te vinden. Op de vraag over Het Leven, Het Universum en Alles.

Een losgeslagen avontuur door het heelal, dat vooral een vehikel is voor de geniale grollen van Douglas Adams. Tenminste, in zijn beste versies. De film uit 2005 heeft veel te bieden, waar fans zich in kunnen vastbijten. Maar zelfs presentator Ruud moet erkennen dat er ruimte was voor verbeteringen.

Andere onderwerpen zijn onder andere de verschillende oorsprongen van sommige van de beste grappen uit Hitchhiker’s, hoe de film is te vergelijken met andere versies als het boek en de tv-serie en een snelle duik in het leven en werk van dat andere grappige schrijfwonder, Terry Pratchett.

English version:

What is your ultimate answer? To the question, the great question, of whether or not you like the movie version of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy? For British born comedian and national treasure of geekdom Steve Dix it’s a short answer: “Meh!” He calls in from Cologne for a chat. And he’s not at all a fan of this, according to him maybe the worst version that seems to be glad to get rid of some of the jokes of a piece of comedy that’s known for its wordyness.

It’s the story of how the Earth is blown up, and the only surviving Earthman Arthur Dent is forced to have a space adventure. And all he wanted was a cup of Earl Grey. Helped by his best friend and alien Ford Prefect, he’s able to reconnect with one-time flirt Trillian. And all of them are tagged along by egomaniacal President of the Galaxy Zaphod Beeblebrox, on a quest to discover the Ultimate Answer. To Life, the Universe and Everything.

A weird space adventure, that is mostly the vehicle for a lot of brilliant comedy from Douglas Adams. Or so it is in its best versions. The 2005 movie has a lot of great stuff to offer and gets a lot of new fans to connect with it. But even our host has to admit there’s plenty of room for improvement.

Other talking points include a lot of origin stories for some of the best jokes from The Hitchhiker’s Guide, how it compares to other versions like the book and the tv-series and a dip into the life and works of that other funny writer, Terry Pratchett.

Steve Dix on Instagram, where you can find his artwork (worth it!): https://www.instagram.com/atomcat9000/

