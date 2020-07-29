Twee landen, ver van elkaar gelegen, worden met elkaar verbonden op een bijzondere manier. Die zin slaat zowel op deze aflevering als op de film die we erin bespreken. Dit is namelijk het allereerste potje Thumb Wrestling dat wordt gespeeld met negen tijdzones tussen de tegenstanders. Transatlantisch duimpjeworstelen, je weet! En ook in de film zien we een vreemde verbondenheid, namelijk tussen een Amerikaanse alcoholiste en een enorm monster dat Zuid-Korea onveilig maakt.

Onze vriendelijke podgast in de nieuwste show is acteur Galen Howard. Misschien heb je hem weleens gezien in een van zijn gastrollen in televisieprogramma’s, bijvoorbeeld in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. of in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Maar waarschijnlijker zag je hem dansen met Justin Timberlake. Want Galen zit in de videoclip van Can’t Stop the Feeling!, gemaakt door One Hour Photo-regisseur Mark Romanek.

Hij en presentator Ruud stropen de mouwen op, en knokken verbaal om de minst bekende van de drie monster-staat-symbool-voor-trauma-films uit de periode 2016-2017. In Colossal zien we Anne Hathaway als de feestende dronkaard Gloria. Zodra zij ‘s nachts laveloos is, verschijnt er in Seoul een gigantisch monster dat Zuid-Koreanen platstampt. Vreemd genoeg lijkt het wezen haar bewegingen exact na te doen. Oftewel, is ze in controle? (Dat kun je dubbelzinnig opvatten…)

Ook gaat de aflevering over wat corona aanricht in California, regels breken bij het maken van films en wordt wat gegist naar wat de Twaalf Stappen om van verslavingen af te komen ook alweer zijn. Kortom, dikke luisterpret!

English version:

Two nations far apart connect in a weird way. It’s the story of both this episode and the film we discuss in it. This is the very first game of Thumb Wrestling across nine timezones ever. The game has gone Transatlantic, baby! And the movie shows a strange connection: that between an aging party girl in the U.S. and a monster in South Korea.

Our friendly podguest in this week’s show is Hollywood actor Galen Howard! You may have seen him in guest parts in tv-shows Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. or Brooklyn Nine-Nine. But more probably you saw him dance with Justin Timberlake, in the music video of Can’t Stop the Feeling!, by One Hour Photo-director Mark Romanek.

He and host Ruud hash it out, over probably the least known of the three monster-represents-trauma films of 2016 and 2017. Colossal stars Anne Hathaway as partying drunk Gloria. While she’s wasted at night, a monster pops up in Seoul and tramples on South Koreans, mimicking her exact movements. Is she in control? (Pun intended…)

Also, we touch on what corona is doing to California, breaking the rules in film making and we hazard into some educated guesswork on the Twelve Step Program. So, great fun!

