Eén film, twee meningen, driedubbeldik plezier. Want wat is er nou leuker aan cinefilie dan het oneens zijn met andere filmliefhebbers? De Duimpjeworstelen Filmpodcast verschijnt elke twee weken. Dit is de eerste Engelstalige aflevering hier op Cine: The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974/2003).

Er bestaan geen fouten, alleen blije ongelukjes, zo beweert schildergoeroe en menselijke zenfabriek Bob Ross. Foutjes gebeuren toch echt. Bijvoorbeeld wanneer presentator Ruud vergeet om bij zijn podgast Tony na te gaan over welke The Texas Chainsaw Massacre hij het precies had, toen hij zei daar wel een aflevering over te willen opnemen. Blijkbaar bedoelde hij de remake, terwijl onze host dacht dat het om de klassieker uit 1974 ging. Er is nog een moeilijk vertaalbaar Engels gezegde: aannames zijn de moeder van alle f*ck-ups.

Maar sociale onthouding begint een ding te worden, dus bij de opname besluit Ruud om het toch maar door te laten gaan. Doordat Mr. Tee een lekkere prater is, is de aflevering toch gered. Hoera! Toeknee Tee is een Amerikaan die in Nederland studeert en woont, en die heerlijke hiphopsongs uitbrengt op zijn Spotify-kanaal. De meest recente van zijn maandelijkse EP’s getiteld Op de buurt II is nu uit. Ga vooral luisteren! Maar wel pas na deze aflevering van de podcast, die erg fijn is geworden.

Overige onderwerpen die worden besproken zijn de inspiratie die Hollywood heeft geput uit de avonturen van gruwelmoordenaar Ed Gein, hoe horror soms simpelweg te dichtbij komt en een uitwisseling van verhaaltjes over lifters.

Luister hier op Apple Podcasts, of speel ‘m hieronder af in Spotify.

O ja, trouwens. Tony heeft ook zijn superschattige hondje Diamond meegenomen.

English version:

There are no mistakes, only happy little accidents, so says painting guru and human Zen factory Bob Ross. Well, mistakes happen. Like when host Ruud forgot to check with podguest Tony which The Texas Chainsaw Massacre he was talking about, when he said he’d like to do an episode about that. Apparently he meant the 2003 remake, when muggins thought he was talking about the 1974 classic. There’s another saying: assumption is the mother of all f*ck-ups.

But social distancing is starting to become a thing and during the recording Ruud decides to roll with it. And thanks to the great conversations of Mr. Tee the episode is saved! Toeknee Tee is an American studying and residing in the Netherlands, who makes great hiphop songs and puts them out on his Spotify channel. The latest of his monthly EP’s titled Op de buurt II is out now! Go have a listen! But first listen to this episode, which turned out lovely.

Other topics in this episode are how from serial killer Ed Gein inspired Hollywood, horror hitting too close to home and a swapping of tales concerning hitchhiking.

And o yeah! Tony brought his dog, Diamond, who is the cutest.

Links:

Op de buurt II on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/2l806IIrt4LssK0NOw2LDO#_=_

Diamond the dog on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diamondthedogho/

The Legend of King Tee from America: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2cG0jXc-j8

The King of Holland (music video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRL4GwSjaZw

FNTF w/ Toeknee Tee Eps. 4: Camp Trap a Thon Editie (Part 1): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VGoS_gtZt08

Extra links: