In het oog, keer op keer, in het hart. Zo lijkt het tenminste. In de VS wordt A Christmas Story (1983) vierentwintig uur lang herhaald met kerst, elk jaar opnieuw, en mensen houden daar van die film! Ondertussen hebben de meeste Hollanders waarschijnlijk nog nooit gehoord van regisseur Bob Clarks feestdagenklassieker.

Deze familiefilm is episodisch opgebouwd en draait om Ralphie, een jongetje dat graag een luchtbuks voor kerst wil krijgen. En dat leidt weer tot avonturen en lol, en zo. Als je ermee bent opgegroeid, zoals filmmakers Albert Birney en Kentucker Audley, is de kans groot dat je deze film in je hart draagt met diepe, warme gevoelens.

Een van de meest verfrissende bioscoopervaringen van 2021 was het schitterende en charmante Strawberry Mansion, van regieduo Audley en Birney. Althans, voor een Nederlands kijkpubliek, want in de States wordt-ie pas in februari 2022 uitgebracht. Kentucker speelt ook de hoofdrol. En misschien heb je hem al eerder gezien, bijvoorbeeld in Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, of in V/H/S of het zeer intrigerende She Dies Tomorrorw. Maar als je Strawberry Mansion per ongeluk nog niet hebt gekeken, trakteer je zelf dan eens!

In de aflevering hebben we het ook over wat het impliceert als je zegt dat een film “werkt” of niet, kerstfilms kijken terwijl kerstmis er bij lange na nog niet aankomt en die andere kerstige film van Bob Clark.

English:

Over-exposure makes the heart grow fonder, it seems. In the U.S., the movie A Christmas Story (1983) gets played on a loop for twentyfour hours, every single year at Christmas. And people love it! Meanwhile, in the Netherlands most people have probably never heard of director Bob Clark’s festive classic.

It’s an episodic family film, centered on Ralphie, a boy who wants a BB gun for Christmas. Adventures and larks ensue. And if you’ve grown up with it, like filmmakers Albert Birney and Kentucker Audley, chances are you’ll carry it in your heart with deep, warm feelings.

One of the most refreshing cinema experiences of 2021 was the brilliant and charming Strawberry Mansion, by the directing duo Audley and Birney. At least, for Dutch audiences, because in the States it will be released in February 2022. Kentucker also plays the lead. And you may have seen him before in Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, or in V/H/S or the intriguing She Dies Tomorrow. But if you haven’t seen Strawberry Mansion yet, please, treat yourself!

In the episode, we also discuss what it implies when you say a movie “works” or not, watching a Christmas movie when it’s nowhere near Christmas and director Bob Clark’s other yuletide output.

Links:

Kentucker Audley: http://www.kentuckeraudley.com/

And on IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2310589/

Albert Birney: https://abirney.com/

Guess what? He’s on IMDb too: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3490121

Strawberry Mansion: https://strawberrymansion.nl/

Host Ruuds review for Strawberry Mansion on FilmTotaal (Dutch): https://www.filmtotaal.nl/recensie/15123

Extra links: