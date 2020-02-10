Cine Awards 2020: en de winnaars zijn…

De winnaars van de Cine Awards 2020 zijn bekend! Onze redactie koos de beste prestaties van het afgelopen filmjaar. Hartelijke felicitaties aan alle winnaars!
BESTE FILM
Genomineerden:
Ash is Purest White
The Beach Bum
Dolor y Gloria
High Life
Long Day’s Journey into Night
Mind My Mind
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Portrait de la jeune fille en feu
Uncut Gems
Us
WINNAAR: DOLOR Y GLORIA
BESTE REGIE
Genomineerden:
Pedro Almodóvar, Dolor y Gloria
Bi Gan, Long Day’s Journey into Night
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Claire Denis, High Life
Harmony Korine, The Beach Bum
Benjamin Naishtat, Rojo
Alice Rohrwachter, Lazzaro Felice
Céline Sciamma, Portrait de la jeune fille en feu
Jordan Peele, Us
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
WINNAAR: CÉLINE SCIAMMA, PORTRAIT DE LA JEUNE FILLE EN FEU
BESTE SCENARIO
Genomineerden:
Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin-wong, Parasite
Brady Corbet, Vox Lux
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Jordan Peele, Us
Peter Strickland, In Fabric
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
S. Craig Zahler, Dragged Across Concrete
Jia Zhangke, Ash Is Purest White
WINNAAR: BONG JOON-HO & HAN JIN-WONG, PARASITE
BESTE HOOFDROL
Genomineerden:
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Antonio Banderas, Dolor y Gloria
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Mel Gibson, Dragged Across Concrete
Adele Haenel, Portrait de la jeune fille en feu
Noémi Merlant, Portrait de la jeune fille en feu
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Florence Pugh, Midsommar
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
WINNAAR: ANTONIO BANDERAS, DOLOR Y GLORIA
BESTE BIJROL
Genomineerden:
Chang Hae-yin, Parasite
Mark Dacascos, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Martin Lawrence, The Beach Bum
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
Wesley Snipes, Dolemite is my Name
WINNAAR: MARTIN LAWRENCE, THE BEACH BUM
BESTE CINEMATOGRAFIE
Genomineerden:
David Chizallet, Dong Jinsong, Yao Hung-I, Long Day’s Journey Into Night
Lol Crawley, Vox Lux
Roger Deakins, 1917
Benoît Debie, The Beach Bum
Mike Gioulakis, Us
Daniel Landin, Ray & Liz
Pawel Pogorzelski, Midsommar
Jasper Wolf, Monos
WINNAAR: DAVID CHIZALLET, DONG JINSONG, YAO HUNG-I, LONG DAY’S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT
BESTE MONTAGE
Genomineerden:
Tim Fulford, Only You
Robin Hill, Beats
Yuriy Karikh, Leto
Nicholas Monsour, Us
Evan Schiff, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Thelma Schoonmaker, The Irishman
WINNAAR: YURIY KARIKH, LETO
BESTE ANIMATIE
Genomineerden:
Funan
Frozen II
J’ai perdu mon corps
Mind My Mind
Mirai
Ruben Brandt, Collector
The Swallows of Kabul
WINNAAR: RUBEN BRANDT, COLLECTOR
BESTE STUNTS
Genomineerden:
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
The Shadow
Triple Threat
WINNAAR: THE SHADOW
BESTE OORSPRONKELIJKE SOUNDTRACK
Genomineerden:
Bobby Krlic, Midsommar
Mica Levi, Monos
Daniel Lopatin, Uncut Gems
Ankur Tewari, Divine, Naezy, Sez on the beat, Rishi Rich, Dub Sharma, Karsh Kala, Kaam Bhaari e.a., Gully Boy
WINNAAR: DANIEL LOPATION, UNCUT GEMS