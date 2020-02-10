Cine Awards 2020: en de winnaars zijn…

De winnaars van de Cine Awards 2020 zijn bekend! Onze redactie koos de beste prestaties van het afgelopen filmjaar. Hartelijke felicitaties aan alle winnaars!

BESTE FILM

Genomineerden:

Ash is Purest White

The Beach Bum

Dolor y Gloria

High Life

Long Day’s Journey into Night

Mind My Mind

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Portrait de la jeune fille en feu

Uncut Gems

Us

WINNAAR: DOLOR Y GLORIA

BESTE REGIE

Genomineerden:

Pedro Almodóvar, Dolor y Gloria

Bi Gan, Long Day’s Journey into Night

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Claire Denis, High Life

Harmony Korine, The Beach Bum

Benjamin Naishtat, Rojo

Alice Rohrwachter, Lazzaro Felice

Céline Sciamma, Portrait de la jeune fille en feu

Jordan Peele, Us

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood



WINNAAR: CÉLINE SCIAMMA, PORTRAIT DE LA JEUNE FILLE EN FEU

BESTE SCENARIO

Genomineerden:

Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin-wong, Parasite

Brady Corbet, Vox Lux

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Jordan Peele, Us

Peter Strickland, In Fabric

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

S. Craig Zahler, Dragged Across Concrete

Jia Zhangke, Ash Is Purest White

WINNAAR: BONG JOON-HO & HAN JIN-WONG, PARASITE

BESTE HOOFDROL

Genomineerden:

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Antonio Banderas, Dolor y Gloria

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mel Gibson, Dragged Across Concrete

Adele Haenel, Portrait de la jeune fille en feu

Noémi Merlant, Portrait de la jeune fille en feu

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Florence Pugh, Midsommar

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

WINNAAR: ANTONIO BANDERAS, DOLOR Y GLORIA

BESTE BIJROL

Genomineerden:

Chang Hae-yin, Parasite

Mark Dacascos, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Martin Lawrence, The Beach Bum

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

Wesley Snipes, Dolemite is my Name

WINNAAR: MARTIN LAWRENCE, THE BEACH BUM

BESTE CINEMATOGRAFIE

Genomineerden:

David Chizallet, Dong Jinsong, Yao Hung-I, Long Day’s Journey Into Night

Lol Crawley, Vox Lux

Roger Deakins, 1917

Benoît Debie, The Beach Bum

Mike Gioulakis, Us

Daniel Landin, Ray & Liz

Pawel Pogorzelski, Midsommar

Jasper Wolf, Monos

WINNAAR: DAVID CHIZALLET, DONG JINSONG, YAO HUNG-I, LONG DAY’S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT

BESTE MONTAGE

Genomineerden:

Tim Fulford, Only You

Robin Hill, Beats

Yuriy Karikh, Leto

Nicholas Monsour, Us

Evan Schiff, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Thelma Schoonmaker, The Irishman

WINNAAR: YURIY KARIKH, LETO

BESTE ANIMATIE

Genomineerden:

Funan

Frozen II

J’ai perdu mon corps

Mind My Mind

Mirai

Ruben Brandt, Collector

The Swallows of Kabul

WINNAAR: RUBEN BRANDT, COLLECTOR

BESTE STUNTS

Genomineerden:

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

The Shadow

Triple Threat

WINNAAR: THE SHADOW

BESTE OORSPRONKELIJKE SOUNDTRACK

Genomineerden:

Bobby Krlic, Midsommar

Mica Levi, Monos

Daniel Lopatin, Uncut Gems

Ankur Tewari, Divine, Naezy, Sez on the beat, Rishi Rich, Dub Sharma, Karsh Kala, Kaam Bhaari e.a., Gully Boy

WINNAAR: DANIEL LOPATION, UNCUT GEMS